Police respond to crash involving pedestrian on 16th St, Pacific Ave in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in Virginia Beach Sunday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, they got the call for the crash around 1:50 p.m. at the intersection of 16th Street and Pacific Avenue.

Officials confirmed one vehicle was involved.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible injuries sustained.

No further information has ben released.