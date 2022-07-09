VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting in Virginia Beach Friday evening.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Noth Birdneck Road.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible injuries and suspect information.

From footage and photos acquired by 10 On Your Side, it appears the shooting occurred in the middle of a shopping center. Police could be seen taping and blocking off a big portion of the parking lot.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

N Birdneck Rd Shooting, July 8, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

