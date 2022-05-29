VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront late Saturday evening.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Atlantic Avenue.

10 On Your Side is still learning the circumstances surrounding the shooting including injuries and suspect information.

No further information has been released.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.