Police respond to shooting incident on Bowling Green Dr in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach first responders are currently at the scene of a shooting with one confirmed victim Tuesday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 5:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Bowling Green Drive.

Police dispatch confirmed one victim following the shooting, however the extent of the victim’s injuries has not yet been released.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the circumstance surrounding the shooting, including possible additional injuries or victims.

No additional information has been released.

