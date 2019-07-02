Man dies after crashing near busy intersection in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) — A 72-year-old man died after he crashed near a busy intersection in Virginia Beach on Tuesday, police say.

Virginia Beach police said in a news release officers and first responders were dispatched to the 2200 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard — near . Great Neck Road — just before 11:30 a.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation found a Reynaldo D. Pasco was driving a 2015 Hyundai SUV on London Bridge Road when he turned right onto Virginia Beach Boulevard. He then cut across all lanes of traffic and struck a median, before hitting a light pole and a tree.

Pasco was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

