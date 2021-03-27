No injuries reported after police respond to large crowd, shots fired on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after responding to reports of large crowds and shots fired Saturday night in Virginia Beach.

The call came in around 9:09 p.m. for the incident in the 600 block of Newtown Road.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area. Police say that no injuries were reported and crowds were “dispersing” as of 9:55 p.m.

Police later tweeted saying that the crowd was gone by 10:21 p.m. and the group “was mostly comprised of teenagers.”

Additionally, officials say, “no evidence was located to indicate shots were fired.”

No additional information is available.

This is a breaking news story.