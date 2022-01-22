Police respond to incident on S Rosemont Rd in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently responding to an incident in Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the incident came in around 2:10 p.m. in the 300 block of South Rosemont Road.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible injuries and suspect information.

