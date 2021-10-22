“No active shooter” at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital; police have suspect in custody

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are on the scene of an incident that occurred Friday afternoon at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
According to police, the hospital, on First Colonial Road, is not the scene of an active shooter.
Police have confirmed, however, that a suspect is in custody.
Following the incident, Sentara Healthcare released the following statement:
“There is no active shooter at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and there is no threat to any staff, patients or community. The Virginia Beach Police Department is handling the incident and all future updates will come from them.”
There is no word on the type of incident or the identity of the suspect.
As of 4:30 p.m., several police cars were on the scene outside the emergency room.
10 On Your Side is on the scene working to learn more.
