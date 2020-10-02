Driver crashed into pole on Bonney Road in Virginia Beach, fled on foot

Virginia Beach
Posted: / Updated:
virginia beach police department generic_128547

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a speeding driver crashed into a pole and fled the scene on foot early Friday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. between South Gum Avenue and South Fir Avenue, police said. A patrol officer saw the car speeding, but there’s no suspect description at this time.

Dominion Energy was out at the scene Friday morning fixing the pole.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10