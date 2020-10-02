Driver crashed into pole on Bonney Road in Virginia Beach, fled on foot

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a speeding driver crashed into a pole and fled the scene on foot early Friday morning.
It happened around 2 a.m. between South Gum Avenue and South Fir Avenue, police said. A patrol officer saw the car speeding, but there’s no suspect description at this time.
Dominion Energy was out at the scene Friday morning fixing the pole.
