VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A male sustained life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound at a Wendy’s parking lot in Virginia Beach on Nov. 26, police said.

Officers arrived around 6:40 p.m. to the Wendy’s location on South Independence Boulevard and Bonney Road. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

No suspect information has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.