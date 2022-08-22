VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking motorists to avoid a portion of Main Street in Virginia Beach following a fatal crash Monday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 4 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Main Street. Police confirmed the crash involved two pedestrians, one of which has died. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the other pedestrian’s current condition and the extent of their injuries.

Authorities say one man has been taken into custody following the crash.

10 On Your Side’s Brett Hall is now on the scene and learning more regarding the crash.

This is breaking news and will be updated.