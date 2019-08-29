Police respond to crash involving 3 vehicles, bicyclist

Three people injured in the crash are being transported, according to a police spokesperson

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officers responded to a crash in Virginia Beach involving three vehicles and a bicyclist that injured three people, a police spokesperson says.

The crash at S. Rosemont Rd. and Lynnhaven Parkway was reported just after 2 p.m., according to dispatch.

Police spokesperson Linda Kuehn said three people are being taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The bicyclist left the scene, according to Kuehn.

