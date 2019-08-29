Police respond to crash involving 3 vehicles, bicyclist

Three people injured in the crash are being transported, according to a police spokesperson

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officers responded to a crash in Virginia Beach involving three vehicles and a bicyclist that injured three people, a police spokesperson says.

The crash at S. Rosemont Rd. and Lynnhaven Parkway was reported just after 2 p.m., according to dispatch.

Police spokesperson Linda Kuehn said three people are being taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The bicyclist left the scene, according to Kuehn.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

