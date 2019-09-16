Police: Dog shot and killed during burglary in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a Virginia Beach resident’s dog was shot and killed during a burglary early Monday morning.

Virginia Beach police said in a news release officers responded to a burglary call in the 600 block of Liberty Bell Road — off Constitution Drive — around 4:10 a.m.

Responding officers found two men at the at the home unharmed.

Police said it is believed three suspects forced their way into the home. At some point, the resident’s dog was shot and killed by the suspects.

According to police, there is limited information available about the suspects. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.