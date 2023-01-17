VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach early Tuesday morning.
According to police dispatch, the call for the robbery came in just before 4 a.m. Tuesday at the 7-Eleven in the 1900 block of Laskin Road.
There were no injuries reported.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the robbery, including possible suspect information.
