Police recover handgun and marijuana during traffic stop in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A ‘routine’ traffic stop in Virginia Beach ended up in a pursuit, police chase and recovery of illegal items.

“Criminals travel, we must continue to be able to utilize traffic enforcement to interdict illegal activity and keep our citizens safe,” said Chief Paul Neudigate in a tweet.

The stop resulted in both a police pursuit and a foot chase.

(photo: Chief Paul Neudigate via Twitter)

No matter one’s feelings about marijuana, the illegal sale of and possession of large quantities still drives a significant amount of robbery offenses and shooting violence,” Neudigate added.

10 On Your Side is working to learn the specifics of the stop, including when the stop occurred and what charges the suspect faces.