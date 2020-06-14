Police: Crash at 40th Street, Pacific Avenue causing delays

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are on the scene of a vehicle crash Saturday night that is causing traffic delays at the Oceanfront.

Police say that the crash is at 40th Street and Pacific Avenue.

As of 9:20 p.m., traffic between 38th Street and 40th Street is restricted for both northbound and southbound lanes.

Motorists may want to find an alternate route, according to police.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story.

