VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are on the scene of a vehicle crash Saturday night that is causing traffic delays at the Oceanfront.
Police say that the crash is at 40th Street and Pacific Avenue.
As of 9:20 p.m., traffic between 38th Street and 40th Street is restricted for both northbound and southbound lanes.
Motorists may want to find an alternate route, according to police.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a breaking news story.
Latest News
- Police: Crash at 40th Street, Pacific Avenue causing delays
- Man sustains serious injuries after Portsmouth shooting
- Annual STEM ‘Congressional App Challenge’ open until October, says Luria
- VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues 2 people, 1 cat from sinking houseboat in North Carolina
- Atlanta police chief resigns after fatal police shooting