VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say an officer shot a suspect following an incident Saturday night in Virginia Beach.

According to the Commanding Officer of the Detective Bureau, Captain Patrick Harris, officers were called for a report of someone brandishing a weapon at Central 111 Tapas Lounge.

Captain Harris tells 10 On Your Side that officers located the vehicle of the person involved around 10 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located on Lynnhaven Parkway in front of the Lynnhaven Mall.

When an officer approached the vehicle, the driver started to drive in reverse, which resulted in the officer shooting the driver, Captain Harris says.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Captain Harris says three other people were in the car at the time of the incident. One of the people in the car was detained on the scene. The other two people escaped on foot, however, Captain Harris says they are not thought to be suspects.

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the incident.