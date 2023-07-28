VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Three people have been sentenced in connection with a meth deal that occurred in Virginia Beach in 2021, in which a police officer was seriously injured, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Court documents said that on Oct. 13, 2021, 29-year-old Christian Gage Puente and 25-year-old Carlos Santos-Navarro distributed about 7.8 kilograms of meth to two Virginia Beach residents — Candice Rountree, 43, and Alidavid Williams, 42 — at a hotel on Crossways Boulevard in Chesapeake.

Later that day, Virginia Beach Police officers pulled over Rountree’s vehicle, which Williams and Rountree were driving in as they headed to Shore Drive. During the stop, Williams put the car into reverse, pinning a Virginia Beach Police detective between Rountree’s vehicle and a police vehicle, which seriously injured the officer’s right leg, according to the DOJ.

Virginia Beach detectives, special agents and task force officers with Homeland Security Investigations found the drugs after a search of Rountree’s vehicle.

The next day, Oct. 14, when Puente and Santos-Navarro arrived at a hotel on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach to collect money from selling meth, they were detained by Virginia Beach Police, said the DOJ. As the officers were approaching, Puente tossed a loaded revolver into a bush, then fought with officers while being detained.

After Puente was put in handcuffs, police found $4,725 on his person. A loaded pistol was found on Santos-Navarro’s person. From a search of Puente’s vehicle, police found a shoebox containing about 890 grams of meth and a digital scale, according to the DOJ.

Rountree and Williams pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and were sentenced to 36 months and 200 months, respectively.

Santos-Navarro pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced to 180 months.

On Thursday, July 27, Christian Gage Puentes was sentenced to 248 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the DOJ.