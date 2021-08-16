Police officer injured during attempted traffic stop at Virginia Beach Home Depot; suspect arrested

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say an officer sustained minor injuries after being knocked to the ground during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

According to Virginia Beach Police, they first received the call for the incident around 3:15 p.m. Sunday regarding a shoplifting report at the Home Depot in the 3000 block Virginia Beach Boulevard.

When police got to the scene, an officer saw the described suspect and attempted to stop him from getting into his vehicle. Reports say the man disregarded the officer and sped off, knocking the officer to the ground in the process.

The officer sustained minor injuries during the attempted traffic stop.

Other officers witnessed the suspect vehicle “driving erratically and hit another vehicle.” The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Robert Christopher Howard, was eventually arrested on Wellam Street.

Howard is facing multiple charges including assault on an officer, concealment, grand larceny, identity fraud to avoid arrest, possession of schedule I or II drugs, eluding police, hit-and-run, and other driving infractions.