A driver has died following a single-vehicle accident in Virginia Beach, on Featherstone Court. (Photo courtesy: Larry Carney / WAVY)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — What officials say was a crash that resulted in a motorist’s death in Virginia Beach Wednesday now appears to have been a shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Spring Court just after 1 p.m. Wednesday regarding the incident. When they got to the scene, they found a vehicle that had crashed into an apartment building. Both the vehicle and apartment building caught fire.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Newport News resident Gregory James Smith, was pronounced dead on the scene.

After further investigation, police say personnel from Virginia Beach Fire Department who attempted to render aid to Smith noticed that he was “possibly suffering from an injury believed to be a gunshot wound.”

The exact cause of death has not yet been determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Residents from the apartment were confirmed safe following the crash.

Police say they are now investigating the case as a possible homicide. 10 On Your Side is learning more about the incident.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.