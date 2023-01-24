VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are seeking the help of community members find a missing teen who has been missing for nearly a week.

According to police, 15-year-old Chanetta Chavez was last seen on January 18 leaving her home for a high school ROTC function.

Officials say Chanetta never arrived at the function. She has also not been to school since that day.

Chanetta is described as 5’1″ with brown eyes and black hair.

No further information has been released. 10 On Your Side is learning more about her disappearance including the name of the school.

If you know her whereabouts, call 911 or VBPD at (757) 385-4101.

Chanetta Chavez (Courtesy – VBPD)