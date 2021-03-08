Police: Man stole $5K in cash from victim’s pocket before fleeing Town Center restaurant

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are looking for a man who they say stole $5,000 worth of cash from another person’s pocket.

According to police, the incident began as the victims were playing pool Friday at Keagan’s Irish Pub and Restaurant located at Town Center in Virginia Beach.

The suspect seen in the photos reportedly tried to get the victims to go outside the restaurant and purchase liquor. Police say the victims refused and continued to play pool.

After multiple attempts from the suspect, police say the victims told the suspect that they did not trust him, which made the suspect angry.

According to reports, the suspect then grabbed one of the victims by the waistband and started checking the victim’s pockets as the victim attempted to block the suspect which was unsuccessful.

Police say the suspect was able to grab $5,000 in cash from the victim’s pocket and fled the building.

Courtesy – Virginia Beach Police

