Police: Man shot, injured while in parked vehicle in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a man was shot and injured early Saturday while sitting in a parked car in Virginia Beach.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the incident came in around 2:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Grazing Court.

The man was parked and seated inside his vehicle in a parking lot when the shooting happened, police said.

The man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police said Tuesday they did not have a suspect in custody. The motive was unknown as of that time.

Police are investigating and following up on leads.

