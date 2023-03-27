VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man was taken into custody over the weekend after police say he was pointing a stolen firearm at passing vehicles at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

According to police, officers were first notified by a resident around 10 p.m. on March 25 regarding a man pointing a firearm at passing vehicles in the 900 block of Atlantic Avenue.

As officers searched for the man, a Second Precinct camera operator found him on top of a parking garage holding a firearm.

Police say the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Portsmouth resident Travon Avery, was detained by officers without incident. The handgun, which officers later learned was stolen, was recovered.

Avery faces multiple charges, including receiving a stolen firearm, reckless handling of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.