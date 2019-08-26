Police: Man killed in crash off Southern Blvd in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man died Monday morning after police say he crashed into the woods off Southern Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police said in a news release the man was driving west on Southern Boulevard from Birdneck Road around 5:30 a.m. when he crashed at the end of the road.

Police said someone discovered the vehicle overturned in the woods shortly after 8:15 a.m. and called emergency communications.

The man who was driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

