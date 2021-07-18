Police: Man dead following shooting incident on Cape Anne Way in VB; shooter in custody

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is dead and one person is now in custody following a shooting incident in Virginia Beach Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Police at 3:20 p.m. Sunday, officers are currently investigating a fatal shooting incident in the 1500 block of Cape Anne Way.

The victim is an adult male. Police added that the alleged shooter is now in custody.

Officials say the investigation is in the very early stages. There is no further information.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the circumstance surrounding the incident.

