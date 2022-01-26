Police: Man arrested after more than 50 shell casings found following ShotSpotter alerts in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say over 50 shell casings were found in Virginia Beach over the weekend following multiple ShotSpotter alerts that later led to an arrest.

According to police, officers responded to numerous ShotSpotter alerts near the 900 block of Maximus Square around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. There were more than 50 shell casings found in the area.

After further investigation, police arrested 28-year-old Glenn Wallace and charged him with reckless handling of a firearm and discharge of a firearm in a public place. A search warrant after Wallace’s arrest later lead to the discovery of a firearm and high-capacity magazine.

