Police: Man arrested after assaulting person with ‘edged weapon,’ shooting toward fleeing vehicle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested in Virginia Beach Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a person with an “edged weapon” then shot toward the victim’s vehicle as they fled the scene.

According to Virginia Beach police, Lemont Carlos Grandison, 37, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, brandishing a firearm, discharging a firearm in a public place, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, unlawful wounding and attempted malicious wounding.

Police said Virginia Beach Emergency Communications received two 911 calls around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Shasta Court. One of those calls reported a man was shooting a shotgun into the air. The other call said there had been a malicious assault involving an “edged weapon.”

Initial investigation by police indicated the two males, who are known to each other, were inside a residence when Grandison allegedly assaulted the other person with the “edged weapon.”

The person sustained minor injuries and fled the home.

As he drove away, he called for police assistance. Witnesses at the time saw Grandison allegedly fire a shotgun in the air in the direction of the fleeing vehicle.

Officers were able to locate Grandison and took him into custody without incident, police said.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and “evidence related to the crime was collected,” police said.

Grandison is a convicted felon, police said, and therefore legally cannot possess a weapon.