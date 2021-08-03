Police: Man accused of breaking into car, using stolen credit card

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for a man they say broke into a vehicle, stole credit cards, and then used those stolen credits at a convenience store in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the incident happened on June 22 when the accused suspect went into the YMCA parking lot on Landstown Road and parked next to the victim vehicle.

Police say the man in the photos broke the glass of the rear passenger window, reached into the vehicle, and stoled a cell-phone style wallet containing credit cards and identification of the victim.

The suspect then went to a 7-Eleven on Brigands Way and used the stolen credit cards to purchase gas.

Photo Courtesy – VBPD

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.