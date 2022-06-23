VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police arrested two people following a shooting that occurred during a failed dog sale.

According to Virginia Beach police, officers were on Canon Drive around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 19, when they heard multiple gunshots.

Officers responded to the scene and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, police learned that the victim was attempting to sell his dog to the alleged suspects when an altercation occurred. Police say the two suspects fled the area with the dog after firing shots at the victim.

On Wednesday, police identified the two suspects and arrested them. 22-year-old New Orleans resident Jamilla Wilson is accused of aggravated malicious wounding, 3 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and 2 counts of robbery. 20-year-old Chancelon Russell from Keithville, Louisiana, is accused of 2 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and 2 counts of robbery.

Police say the victim’s dog was recovered and returned to the owner.

Chancelon Russell, June 23, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)

Jamilla Wilson, June 23, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)

