VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach say they are looking for a woman last seen Tuesday evening.

According to Virginia Beach police, Germecca Harrison was last seen leaving a home on Princess Anne Road around 9 p.m. Tuesday with the intention of walking to a friend’s home.

Police say she does have a cell phone, but it appears to be powered off.

Germecca is described to be 5’6″ tall, 130 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple coat, black or green tights, crocs, and glasses.

If you know her whereabouts, call authorities immediately.

Germecca Harrison, Nov. 3, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)