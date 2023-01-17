VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for a missing Virginia Beach man they say could be a danger to himself.

29-year-old Christian Michael Lee Engle-Hamman was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday wearing black Crocs, black pants, a black shirt, and a black jacket. A ping on his phone showed him last in Chesapeake.

Engel-Hamman is described as 5’8″ weighing between 150 to 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know his whereabouts, call 911 or contact the VBPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (757) 395-4101.