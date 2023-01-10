VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a missing, endangered man last seen Monday was found safe

According to police, 22-year-old Jacob Dean Walmon was last seen Monday leaving a home in the 4700 block of Windermere Court.

Police say he poses a potential threat to his own safety. Jacob is described as 6’2″, 290 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He drives a black 2013 Kia Optima with Virginia plates. Officials added that he does not have a cellphone with him.

If you’ve seen Jacob or know his whereabouts, call VBPD.