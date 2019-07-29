Police looking for missing elderly man in Va. Beach

Undated photo of James “Rufus” Thompson provided by the Virginia Beach Police Department.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say an 81-year-old man went missing from his home in Virginia Beach early Monday morning.

Virginia Beach say James “Rufus” Thompson was last seen at home in the 1500 block of Newport Circle — off Lynnhaven Parkway and Princess Anne Road — at 2 a.m.

Police say they received a call around 3:30 a.m. after family members could not locate Thompson.

The 81-year-old does not have a car and is known to get disoriented.

Thompson was reportedly last seen wearing yellow hospital socks, green and brown shoes, black pants and a black short sleeve shirt. He may have also been wearing a jacket, according to police.

Police say Thompson was wearing a hospital band on his wrist.

Anyone who sees Thompson or has information of his whereabouts is asked to any Missing Persons Detective at 757-385-4101.