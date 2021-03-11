Police looking for driver involved in pursuit Thursday morning in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are searching for a Norfolk man they believe fled the scene after leading them on a pursuit from Interstate 264 onto Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Police believe Dareon Green, of Mason Creek Road in Norfolk, was the driver of the 2013 Hyundai Sonata involved in the police pursuit.

Police said a state trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on the white sedan around 10 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 264 eastbound near Laskin Road.

When the trooper activated their emergency equipment, the driver refused to stop and exited at First Colonial Road. The trooper pursued the car as it went onto Virginia Beach Boulevard.

When it got to Meadow Drive, the driver jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran.

The Hyundai struck a parked vehicle and caused minor damage.

The passenger in the front seat of the car was detained and taken into custody.

Police believe the driver was Green based on evidence found at the scene.

Green is currently wanted on an assault and battery charge in Norfolk.

State police are also charging him with felony eluding, misdemeanor hit-and-run, reckless driving by speed, reckless driving general, and driving with a revoked license in Virginia Beach.

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts should call 757-424-6800 or email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.