Police looking for a man accused of stealing tools from Marriot loading dock in VB Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are seeking the community’s help in identifying a man who they say stole tools from the Marriot Hotel.

According to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers, the man seen in the photos entered the loading dock area of the hotel’s parking garage around 4 a.m. on May 5.

Officials say this is where the alleged suspect took the tools which were left in the loading dock area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.