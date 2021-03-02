Police investigating Sunday shooting incident in Chic’s Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAYY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Sunday morning in the Chic’s Beach area.

Police say they responded to a shots fired call at 5:43 a.m. on Feb. 28 at the intersection of Fentress and Ocean View avenues.

Police didn’t find a gunshot victim, but did find shell casings and two vehicles in the area had damage.

No other details were shared by police, but the investigating is ongoing.