Police investigating Sunday shooting incident in Chic’s Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAYY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Sunday morning in the Chic’s Beach area.
Police say they responded to a shots fired call at 5:43 a.m. on Feb. 28 at the intersection of Fentress and Ocean View avenues.
Police didn’t find a gunshot victim, but did find shell casings and two vehicles in the area had damage.
No other details were shared by police, but the investigating is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.