Police investigating stabbing at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at the Oceanfront early Wednesday morning.

Police say officers were made aware of a fight that was happening in the 2100 block of Atlantic Avenue by city camera operators just before 1:30 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene and found one person suffering from a stab wound. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

That person is expected to survive, according to police.

Police quickly identified the suspect and took them into custody at the scene. No other details were immediately released.

