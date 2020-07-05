Police investigating shooting on Condor Street in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Saturday night.
The call came in just before 11 p.m. for a shooting in the 5200 block of Condor Street.
Police said one person sustained a gunshot wound during a large party. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a breaking news story.
