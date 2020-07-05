Live Now
North Carolina holding coronavirus briefing

Police investigating shooting on Condor Street in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Saturday night.

The call came in just before 11 p.m. for a shooting in the 5200 block of Condor Street.

Police said one person sustained a gunshot wound during a large party. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10