Police investigating fatal shooting on Pleasant Valley Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a double shooting Sunday night that left one dead and one with injuries.
That call came in just before 7:40 p.m. for a shooting near 4300 Pleasant Valley Road.
Police arrived on the scene and found two men with gunshot wounds — one was pronounced dead and the other transported to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
Homicide Detectives are actively investigating this case, and police say there is currently no suspect information.
There is no further information at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip via p3tips.com.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as information becomes available.
