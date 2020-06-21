Police investigating fatal shooting on Pleasant Valley Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a double shooting Sunday night that left one dead and one with injuries.

That call came in just before 7:40 p.m. for a shooting near 4300 Pleasant Valley Road.

Police arrived on the scene and found two men with gunshot wounds — one was pronounced dead and the other transported to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Homicide Detectives are actively investigating this case, and police say there is currently no suspect information.

#BreakingNews Right Now @VBPD are investigating a deadly shooting in the 4300 block of Pleasant Valley Road. Police got the call just before 7:40. When they arrived they found 2 adult males with gun shot wounds. One man deceased at the scene … @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/k717Rh2nA2 — Tamara Scott (@TamaraScottWAVY) June 22, 2020

There is no further information at this time.

Police are investigating a homicide in the 4300 block of Pleasant Valley Rd. More details can be found at https://t.co/v6uWU64nr5@CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) June 22, 2020

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip via p3tips.com.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as information becomes available.

Latest News