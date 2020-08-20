Man shot on Campus Drive near Virginia Wesleyan, person detained

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating on Campus Drive across from Virginia Wesleyan University after a gunshot victim was found on Thursday morning.
Police say the call came in at 10:08 a.m. from the 5600 block of Campus Drive. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening wound, police say. One person has been detained.
The scene was still active as of 11:10 a.m. and police said there’s no threat to the public.
This is breaking article. Check back for updates.
