Police investigating possible incident involving group of juveniles at Lynnhaven Mall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Dispatch confirmed that police are investigating an incident involving a group of juveniles at a local mall Saturday evening.

The possible incident is reported at the Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach.

As of about 8 p.m., Virginia Beach Dispatch said police were on the scene. There have been no reports of injuries and the mall is not locked down.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more details.

No further information is available at this time.

