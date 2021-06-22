Police investigating Monday night shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are working to learn what led up to a shooting Monday night.

According to a police spokesperson, a woman says she was shot in a 7-Eleven parking lot on South Independence Boulevard before walking into a local hospital around 10:45 p.m.

Police say her injuries are not life-threatening. Officers went to the area where the victim says she was shot and attempted to locate a crime scene.

As of Tuesday, the case is still under investigation.

