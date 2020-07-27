Police investigating double shooting at 7-Eleven off Bonney Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a double shooting that happened at the 7-Eleven located off Bonney Road on Sunday night.

The call came in at just before 11 p.m. for the incident in the 4100 block of Bonney Road at the 134 Thalia Village Shoppes in Virginia Beach.

Two victims sustained injuries and police said that they appear to be non life-threatening.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Latest Posts: