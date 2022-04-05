VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently investigating a double homicide in Virginia Beach after two people were found dead Monday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of S. Boggs Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Monday.

When they got to the scene, police found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has been identified as 23-year-old Talon Rodgers. The woman is 23-year-old Alisa Walsh. Both are residents of Virginia Beach.

At this time, police say the incident does not appear to be domestic-related.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident. No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.