VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The deaths of a woman and a man in Virginia Beach are being investigated as a murder-suicide, police say.

Virginia Beach police said Friday deaths of 43-year-old Edith Mary Digitaki and 52-year-old Jeremaia Digitaki were domestic in-nature.

Police were called to a home in the 5500 block Bound Brook Court on Wednesday, where they found Edith Digitaki dead and Jeremaia Digitaki injured.

Jeremaia Digitaki was taken to an are hospital where he later died.