Police investigating break-ins of mostly locked UPS vehicles in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say they’re investigating after several UPS vehicles were broken into early Tuesday morning.

Police said they initially took 10 reports for vehicles, most of which were locked at the time, broken into at the UPS center on Air Rail Avenue. The majority were broken into by glass breakage.

As of Tuesday, police were still trying to determine if more vehicles had been targeted and how each individual vehicle was accessed. It’s unclear if anything was taken from the vehicles.

In a statement, a UPS spokesperson said the company is aware of the situation and working with authorities.