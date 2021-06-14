Police investigating bank robbery in Virginia Beach Monday morning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are now seeking the help of community members after a bank was robbed Monday morning.

According to police, officers got the call for the incident around 9:25 a.m. Monday regarding a report of a man who had just robbed a Sun Trust Bank location in the 700 block of First Colonial Rd.

Initial investigation revealed that the suspect entered the facility, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash from an employee.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, police say the suspect left the bank and fled in a vehicle that was already waiting nearby.

There were no injuries reported following incident.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black man, approximately 6’1 with a slim build and facial hair.  Officials added that he was wearing dark-colored shorts, a short-sleeved shirt and has visible arm tattoos.

  • Photo Courtesy – Virginia Beach Police
  • Photo Courtesy – Virginia Beach Police
  • Photo Courtesy – Virginia Beach Police

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

