Police investigating bank robbery in Virginia Beach Monday morning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are now seeking the help of community members after a bank was robbed Monday morning.
According to police, officers got the call for the incident around 9:25 a.m. Monday regarding a report of a man who had just robbed a Sun Trust Bank location in the 700 block of First Colonial Rd.
Initial investigation revealed that the suspect entered the facility, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash from an employee.
After getting an undisclosed amount of money, police say the suspect left the bank and fled in a vehicle that was already waiting nearby.
There were no injuries reported following incident.
Witnesses described the suspect as a black man, approximately 6’1 with a slim build and facial hair. Officials added that he was wearing dark-colored shorts, a short-sleeved shirt and has visible arm tattoos.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.