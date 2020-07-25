Shooting on Holland Road in Virginia Beach leaves one with injuries

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are actively searching for a subject who they say was involved in a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Virginia Beach Police tweeted about the incident, saying they responded to the 4300 block of Holland Road near a Wawa just before 4 p.m.

Once on the scene, police learned the victim had already arrived at a local hospital.

No further information is available.

This is a breaking news story.

WAVY TV 10