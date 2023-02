VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 5:11 p.m. in the 5700 block of University Place.

Police say one victim is conscious and breathing and has been transported to a local hospital.

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the shooting.